Submit surveying photos and see them published in POB Magazine

Surveyors find themselves in the field more than any other profession. For many surveyors, it is an essential part of what they love most about their job and they wouldn't have it any other way. Neither would we!

In celebration of land surveying and geospatial professionals around the world, we are introducing a new Point & Shoot section in the print and digital versions of the magazine to highlight the humorous and humbling (like above) experiences our profession faces everyday.

The process is easy: submit a hi-res or smartphone quality photo (horizontals preferred) through our POB photo portal, and see it published in an upcoming issue of the magazine. It's that simple.

Constantly moving from site to site offers a variety of views worth sharing. Submit your eye-catching photos and show the world why being a land surveyor is still one of the most valuable and venerable professions in the world.