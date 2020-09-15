Available exclusively to POB Premium members, our 2020 Point of Beginning Aerial & UAV Research Report outlines the most familiar UAV brands among respondents and provides insights on why land survey firms are taking to the skies with a drone investment.
From the report:
- “It makes it easier to do a surveying works in large areas with difficult access”
- “For safety and access issues if cost effective.”
- “It gives us more marketability and would allow us to speed up some jobs.”
- “It provides a means to collect high quality data for watershed characterization.”
- “Speed of aerial topographic surveys, now match the accuracy of topographic surveys.”
The drone market is projected to grow to $43 billion by 2024 — a compound growth rate of around 20.5 percent, according to market analysts. Use this report to plan your company’s aerial expansion.