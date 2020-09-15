Available exclusively to POB Premium members, our 2020 Point of Beginning Aerial & UAV Research Report outlines the most familiar UAV brands among respondents and provides insights on why land survey firms are taking to the skies with a drone investment.

From the report:

“It makes it easier to do a surveying works in large areas with difficult access” “For safety and access issues if cost effective.” “It gives us more marketability and would allow us to speed up some jobs.” “It provides a means to collect high quality data for watershed characterization.” “Speed of aerial topographic surveys, now match the accuracy of topographic surveys.”

The drone market is projected to grow to $43 billion by 2024 — a compound growth rate of around 20.5 percent, according to market analysts. Use this report to plan your company’s aerial expansion.