POB Magazine is pleased to announce that we have assembled our first-ever Editorial Advisory Board — an expert team of 10 practing surveyors, technology ambassadors and thought-leaders who represent excellence in the surveying and geomatics professions.

As POB delves deeper into our POB Premium storytelling process, our editorial board members will serve as stewards of our editorial standards — guiding and advising us on the most pressing issues and innovations available to the modern geomatics professional.

As editor of POB, if there is one question I hear the most about POB Premium it is this: Why pay for something that has been free for years?

Because for years free content is exactly what our trade publications have delivered: free content; free of insight, free of innovation and free of inspiration. But the market, driven by pioneering professionals like our editorial advisory board members, demands more.

Together, we are committed to making more happen for our readers and the profession. Please meet our POB Editorial Advisory Board:

Scott Bishop, P.S. - NCEES

Jeff Turner, PLS – POB columnist, veteran surveyor, teacher

Kipp Ivey – Key Account Manager for AEC for FARO Technologies

Emily Pierce – NSPS & Berntsen

Michael Dix - Trimble

Jim Van Rens – Riegl

Jeff Fagerman – LiDAR USA

Tim Burch – NSPS President Elect, Surveyor

Wesley G. Crawford – Veteran professor and land surveyor