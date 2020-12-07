POB is working directly with the professional land surveyor associations in each state to create a profile of the state’s land surveying community. Factors taken into consideration for ranking include salaries, benefits, impactful projects completed and diversity.



To influence your state’s ranking, submit this short questionnaire and choose the professional land surveyor association where you are a member. If you are not a member of your state’s association, your vote still counts toward your state’s ranking. Simply select the non-member option.



All states will be ranked, but only one state will be ranked No. 1.