Georgia’s Kennesaw State University made a big change at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year that impacts those who hope to become geospatial professionals. It merged its Bachelor of Science degree program in GIS with its Bachelor of Science degree program in surveying and mapping into a geospatial sciences (GSS) program, which is housed within the Department of Geography and Anthropology.

“The GSS program aims at producing high caliber graduates who are well trained in the theory and application of geospatial technologies, including GIS, remote sensing and land surveying,” says Allen Roberts, the director of Kennesaw State’s Geospatial Sciences program.

Through the newly formed program, students receive a fundamental knowledge of geospatial skills, in addition to content geared at one of three concentrations, which include human-environment systems, information systems or land surveying. During their time in the program, students learn how to manipulate, analyze, assess and visualize data, he adds.

A degree is not required in the state of Georgia in order to become a licensed land surveyor. For those who are interested in land surveying but do not wish to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree, the university offers two certificate programs: the land surveying certificate program and the GIS certificate program.

“The land surveying certificate program is designed to prepare surveyors with the basic education necessary to take the Fundamentals of Land Surveying exam and meets Georgia's academic registration requirements to become a professional land surveyor,” he says. “The GIS Certificate considers fundamental questions related to the use of GIS can be completed in-class or online.”

During their time in the program, students will be taught by faculty that have decades of theoretical and hands-on experience in land surveying, GIS and remote sensing, Roberts notes.

“We began as a teaching university and that DNA is still prevalent within how we approach our courses and students,” he says. “Students will receive every opportunity to succeed within the program and we pride ourselves on going the extra mile for our students.”

The program is growing quickly at Kennesaw State University, he adds, and beginning to gain national exposure — in addition to being locally and regionally recognized.

“For a student looking to get their start or potentially continue their career within the geospatial sciences, I honestly believe that there is no better place for students to prosper and succeed,” Roberts says.

Visit Kennesaw State University’s website for more information on its geospatial sciences program: radow.kennesaw.edu/geoanth/programs/bsgs.php