While the rest of the world adjusts to working from home (WFH), land surveyors are in a league of their own working from anywhere. On a particularly “brisk” day on Antarctica’s ice, surveyor Jeffrey Scanniello (pictured) is helping to construct ice runways at McMurdo Station for the United States Antarctic Program (USAP).

“One of our tasks was monitoring the sea ice conditions for aircraft/vehicle safety,” explains Scanniello, a land surveyor of more than 30 years. “On this day it was particular ‘brisk.’ Temp was down to about -62 F with wind chill as I was taking sea ice temperatures.”

On U.S. soil, Scanniello is a licensed surveyor in the state of Colorado. He takes on a wide variety of land surveying work to keep him busy, and interested, and the profession’s mix of office and field has often served as his ticket to see the world.

“I like the changes thru the years — better software and field tools,” he says. “The current GPS receivers have increased field productivity. Trimble equipment has been reliable and efficient, even in the harshest conditions.”

Although it isn’t always comfortable, it’s always an adventure.

“I have a chance to see some amazing things as a surveyor,” says Scanniello. “The opportunities to work and live in remote places is very appealing. There is lots of work available, if you are willing.”

This article originally appeared in the January 2021 issue of POB magazine.