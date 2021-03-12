More than any other profession, land surveyors find themselves in the middle of a number of compromising positions during fieldwork. But for many surveyors, fieldwork is an essential part of what they love most about their job, and they wouldn’t have it any other way. Neither would we!

In celebration of our love of land surveying, we invite and encourage readers like you to send photos from your field work and see them published in POB. The process is easy: submit a hi-res or smartphone quality photo (horizontals preferred) through our POB photo portal, and see it published in an upcoming issue of the magazine. It’s that simple.

Our latest gallery features the best of the best photos that we have received from land surveyors and geospatial professionals over the years. Some are humorous; some are humbling. All of them illustrate how unpredictable and rewarding a career in land surveying can be.

Submit your eye-catching photos and show the world why being a land surveyor is still one of the most valuable and venerable professions in the world.