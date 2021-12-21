After exploring a full range of viable positioning within the market, BNP Media has made the difficult decision to cease operations of Point of Beginning (POB). The last issue was July 2021, and we’ve maintained the website since then with new content. The Point of Beginning website will remain active through the end of the year, December 31st, 2021.

This decision did not come lightly. Over the years, Point of Beginning magazine has provided industry professionals with the latest industry and product news to help land surveyors and geomatics professionals succeed through coverage of new technologies and opportunities. We were proud to be able to offer practical solutions to surveying and mapping problems, while keeping readers up to date on business strategies, the law and education.

Most importantly, we want to extend a very sincere thank you to our loyal readers and customers who have supported us over the years. It was our pleasure to deliver the highest-quality content and products to you with each issue.

For questions regarding this news, please contact me at hardings@bnpmedia.com.