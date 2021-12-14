After 47 years of publication, Point of Beginning was discontinued in July 2021. Long-time columnist John Palatiello wrote this send off.

I don’t remember when I first wrote for P.O.B. magazine, but I recall my relationship with the venerable publication began in 1982. I’d just been hired as the first government affairs director of the American Congress on Surveying and Mapping (ACSM), predecessor to what is now the National Society of Professional Surveyors (NSPS), from Capitol Hill, where I had been a legislative assistant and press secretary to a congressman after earning my college degree in political science, with a minor in communications.

I was immediately befriended by Ed Miller, founder, editor, publisher, and owner of P.O.B.. The magazine was what the journalism field called the “trade press”, a publication whose target audience is people who work in a particular trade, profession, or industry. But Ed was not “the press”. P.O.B. was created as an advertising media for suppliers of hardware, software (still in its infancy in those days), equipment, and supplies for surveyors. But as a past president of ACSM (1972-73), Miller viewed his publication as a mouthpiece for ACSM and a cheerleader for the surveying profession.

Over the next two decades, Ed and I would discuss ways to elevate the surveying profession, improve the image and standing of surveyors, and make the profession more profitable and economically rewarding for practitioners. Those discussions frequently led to articles Ed would encourage me to write. Ed was also a strong proponent of ACSM getting involved in government affairs. He never viewed lobbying as unethical, unprofessional, or beneath the dignity of the surveyors, cartographers, geodesists, and photogrammetrists who made up the ACSM membership. To the contrary, he considered such engagement with Congress and federal agencies as essential to the success of the profession and necessary to serve the public.

Since 1982, I’ve written more than 100 articles for P.O.B.. Legislation, government policy, politics, and business practice issues were my focus. Miller, and his successors at BNP, were always encouraging and welcoming to my contributions. He firmly believed what Congress and federal agencies did that impacted surveying was newsworthy and deserving of attention in the magazine. For many years, P.O.B. included a page, “Update” that included late breaking news and information that was added just before the magazine went to the printer. In 1983, Ed included an announcement of the birth of my first son. When I left ACSM in 1987 to start my own consulting firm, P.O.B. was one of my first clients.

The magazine experimented with a series of management conferences beginning in 1989 to provide a blend of business and technical education for surveyors who were in P.O.B.’s database of “POPs” (principals, owners, and partners). I was honored to be an instructor on marketing, public relations, and government contracting.

I drive my wife crazy when I scream at the television or yell when reading a newspaper, complaining about how journalism, which I studied in college, has become an industry, rather than a profession, now devoid of all the objectivity, standards of professional conduct, ethics, and practices I was taught. She calls me “old school." She’s right; cable television, talk radio, email newsletters, websites, and social media have all transformed the communications business. While the “trade press” may be losing favor, and change is inevitable, it is with sorrow that P.O.B. is ceasing publication. I’ve enjoyed writing for the surveyors who subscribed, welcomed their feedback and comments, and have been grateful for the opportunity to share my thoughts and knowledge with the readers. I lost a friend when Ed Miller passed away in 2015. I’m sad to say farewell to another friend.

A 47-year run for any publication is extraordinary and commendable. Thanks Ed Miller, thanks to all the BNP editors who followed. And thanks, P.O.B.