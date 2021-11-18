Learning concepts in textbooks is one thing but applying those concepts is essential, especially for those aiming to become licensed land surveyors. That’s why each of the courses in the geomatics engineering program at Florida Atlantic University have a lab component.

“The in-person lab is one of the uniqueness of our program,” says Hongbo Su, associate professor of geomatics engineering at Florida Atlantic University. “Students need more practice to use equipment (and) to get more experience working in the field.”

These labs, which take place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays, provide students with that much-needed practice — and they offer a unique opportunity to interact with professionals from local industry, adds Sudhagar Nagarajan, associate professor of geomatics engineering. Licensed surveyors from industry come in during these weekend labs, acting as lab mentors, to supervise the students and demonstrate how to do different things.

It’s a great way for the students to interact with people who could end up being their supervisors after graduation, Su adds, and the program is lucky to have very active support from the local surveying community.

This local support continues through the program’s advisory council. Members of the advisory council come to campus each semester and students put together presentations to give in front of the council. Each student must meet with the council prior to graduation.

“Sometimes they even get job offers after that,” Nagarajan says. “They love the group presentations.”

Another way that students interact with local land surveying professionals is by attending two professional meetings in the local area to get to know people. It’s a requirement of the degree program and just one other way that the program prepares students for life as geospatial professionals.

Because the program is part of the Department of Civil, Environmental and Geomatics Engineering, geomatics engineering students collaborate with students from different majors within the department — such as civil engineers — for their senior design course, which gives them a flavor of what they will be doing after graduation.

“They know how to collaborate with other people from different disciplines,” Su says, adding that it’s one of the unique features of the ABET-accredited program.

A four-year degree in surveying or geomatics is required to sit for the Principles and Practice of Land Surveying (PS). Those hoping to pursue a geomatics engineering degree from Florida Atlantic University must complete the following courses:

Intellectual Foundations Program (39 credits)

College Writing 1: ENC 1101

College Writing 2: ENC 1102

Calculus with Analytic Geometry 1: MAC 2311

Introductory Statistics: STA 2023

General Physics for Engineers 1: PHY 2048

General Physics 1 Lab: PHY 2048L

Students must take one additional course from the list below:

General Chemistry 1: CHM 2045 and General Chemistry 1 Lab: CHM 2045L

Physical Geology/Evolution of the Earth: GLY 2010C

Foundations of Society and Human Behavior Courses

Foundations of Global Citizenship Courses

Foundations of Humanities Courses

Additional Basic Mathematics and Sciences Electives (15 credits)

Introduction to Calculus with Applications: MAC 2210 or Calculus with Analytic Geometry 2: MAC 2312 (Or any mathematics course for which one of the math courses is a direct prerequisite)

Introduction to Physical Geography: GEO 2200C 3

Select 8 credits from the Foundations of Science and the Natural World Group A or B not already taken for credit

Business Electives (3 credits, select one course)

Principles of Accounting 1: ACG 2021

Entrepreneurship: ENT 4024

Entrepreneurial Assistance Project: ENT 4934

Introduction to Business: GEB 2011

Information Systems Fundamentals: ISM 2000

Introduction to Management and Organizational Behavior: MAN 3025

Principles of Real Estate: REE 3043

Engineering Fundamentals (15 credits)

Fundamentals of Engineering: EGN 1002 3

3 Introduction to Mapping and GIS: GIS 3015C or GIS for Civil Engineering Applications: CGN 4321

Geomatics: SUR 3103 and Geomatics Lab: SUR 3103L

Engineering Graphics Elective

Computer-Aided Design: CGN 2327 or Engineering Graphics: EGN 1111C Computer Programming Elective

Introduction to Programming in C: COP 2220 or Computer Applications in Engineering 1: EGN 2213 or C for Engineers: EEL 2161

Construction Engineering Core (6 credits)

Engineering and Construction Surveying: SUR 3205

Engineering and Construction Surveying Lab: SUR 3205L

RI: Construction Project Management (Course is research intensive eff. spring 2021)

CCE 4031 or Introduction to Transportation Engineering: TTE 3004C

Surveying Engineering Core (12 credits)

Automated Surveying and Mapping: SUR 3141 and Automated Surveying and Mapping Lab: SUR 3141L

Measurement Theory and Data Analysis: SUR 3520

Cadastral Principles and Legal Aspects: SUR 4403

Geodesy and Geodetic Positioning: SUR 4530 and Geodesy and Geodetic Positioning Lab: SUR 4530L

Reality Capture Core (6 credits)

(select any combination to total 6 credits)

Introduction to Laser Mapping Technology: CCE 4514C

Digital Photogrammetry Principles and Applications: SUR 4331

Digital Photogrammetry Principles and Applications Lab: SUR 4331L

Thermal Infrared Remote Sensing and Applications: SUR 4384

Capstone Design (6 credits)

Subdivision Design: SUR 4463 and Land Subdivision and Platting Lab: SUR 3463L

Capstone Elective - Select one

RI: Civil, Environmental and Geomatics Engineering Design: CGN 4803C or RI: Engineering Technology Capstone (research-intensive component added for fall 2021): ETG 4951

Technical Electives (Select 18 credits from the list)

Any approved College of Engineering and Computer Science course 3000-level and above

Remote Sensing of the Environment: GIS 4035C

Principles of Geographic Information Systems: GIS 4043C

Digital Image Analysis: GIS 4037C

Engineering Professional Internship: EGN 3971

Directed Independent Research in Engineering and Computer Science: EGN 4911

Directed Independent Research in Engineering and Computer Science: EGN 4915

New Venture Launch: ENT 4015

Advanced Business Planning: ENT 4114

Entrepreneurship Internship: ENT 4940

Environmental Issues in Atmospheric and Earth Science: ESC 3704

Principles of Financial Management: FIN 3403

Sea-Level Rise: Impacts and Responses: GEO 3342

Quantitative Methods: GEO 4022

Spatial Data Analysis: GEO 4167C

Water Resources: GEO 4280C

Biogeography: GEO 4300

Urban Geography: GEO 4602

Transportation and Spatial Organization: GEO 4760

Introduction to Mapping and GIS: GIS 3015C

Digital Image Analysis: GIS 4037C

Applications of GIS: GIS 4048C

Programming in GIS: GIS 4102C

Geovisualization and GIS: GIS 4138C

Coastal and Marine Science: GLY 3730

Field Methods: GLY 4750C

Hydrogeology: GLY 4822

Engineering Geology: GLY 4830

Introduction to Hydrogeology Modeling and Aquifer Test: GLY 4832C

Professional Internship: IDS 3949

Leadership, Supervisory Skills and Team Development: MAN 4046

Marketing Management: MAR 3023

Planning Methods: URP 4011

City Structure and Change: URP 4055

Planning Implementation Strategies: URP 4120

Introduction to Visual Planning Technology: URP 4254

Plan Making and Design: URP 4343

Sustainable Cities: URP 4403

Environmental Planning Methods: URP 4420

Urban Development Planning Methods: URP 4546

Capital Facilities Planning: URP 4730

Site Planning: URP 4870

Visit Florida Atlantic University’s website for more information on the geomatics engineering program.











