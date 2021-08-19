Inc. magazine recently revealed its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment: independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

For the 2nd year in a row, Aero-Graphics, was included in Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 US companies.

Based in Salt Lake City, Aero-Graphics Inc., is a leading provider of geospatial imagery and LiDAR. Ranking in the magazine's list at 3910, Aero-Graphics is celebrating 56 years as one of the most influential companies in the geospatial field. It has enjoyed continued growth but never veered from its original mission of delivering success to its clients.

Vice Presidents Kelly and Casey Francis say their spot on the top 5,000 list is earned through a customer focus.

"While it's essential to be recognized as a member of this select list of companies, our goal is to continue servicing our clients at the highest level," Kelly says.

"Many companies think it's about them when the truth is it's all about our clients, being included in the Inc. list says more about how our clients feel about us and how we feel about them." Casey adds.

"We look forward to making the INC list again next year for a Three-peat," Kelly concludes.