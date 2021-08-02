SPH Engineering, a Universal ground Control Software (UgCS) developer, recently announced that the Parrot ANAFI UAV platform is now compatible with UgCS. ANAFI users now have access to the program’s range of tools to enhance professional drone operations and streamline land surveying and mapping processes.

UgCS is an industry-standard data acquisition instrument for professional drone pilots doing their job with a mixed multi-vendor drone fleet in large scale surveying projects. It allows users to plan and fly drone survey missions and to safely collect high-quality data, providing convenient technics for aerial and linear surveys and enabling direct drone control. UgCS also offers key features including custom elevation data import, terrain-following mode and georeferenced video streaming.

"UgCS is one of the most advanced mission planning software for drones. Its unique features make it the perfect tool to complete complex and large-scale mapping projects,” says Jerome Bouvard, Parrot director of strategic partnership. “This partnership will broaden the mapping capabilities and software options available to professional ANAFI users as a whole.”

Through its SDK Partner program, Parrot is working to create a global ecosystem of drone software providers to serve the ever-evolving needs of its enterprise and professional users.

“Parrot’s professional verticals include some of the most demanding users from public safety, construction, inspection, enterprise and government. To achieve their daily extensive and at times complex missions, they expect not only class-leading, proven secure drone technology that Parrot has the experience and is renowned for, but powerful software solutions that extend their advance usages and requirements,” says Chris Roberts, Parrot vice president and chief sales and marketing officer.

UgCS users’ global network unites private, public and educational organizations, as well as resellers in +150 countries since 2013. The software is regularly updated to support new drone types, while Parrot ANAFI support was added to new UgCS v.4.0.

“SPH Engineering is excited to partner with Parrot in building the global drone ecosystem for consumers and professionals and support Parrot ANAFI in UgCS with safe and versatile UAV mission planning,”says Alexei Yankelevich, R&D director of SPH Engineering.

For more information on Parrot and its ANAFI drones, visit Parrot.com. To learn more about UgCS software, visit ugcs.com.