In the second digital issue of Point of Beginning, we have dynamic stories, including a video feature with Tommy Boatright. First introduced to our audience in our last print issue in May and in online videos prior, Boatright has proven an invaluable resource for me as I finish my second month on the job.

We’ve yet to meet in person, but after editing film captured by Boatright and a freelancer, he’s given me a wellspring of content to learn from. Likewise, in editing last month’s feature video on the Reichert family surveying firm in Michigan, I learned.

From Boatright to the Reicherts to the subject of our July family feature – the Fagermans – POB is blessed to have a well-informed lineup of land surveying contributors.

We also have a Last Point by long-time contributor Linda Duffy about drones. With frequent contributor Mary Shacklett, the July eMagazine roster collectively has decades of experience in geospatial professions. We hope you enjoy it.



Take care,

Austin Keating

Editor-in-Chief, POB