A new software product, Kompass BMS, is targeting service-based companies with 20 to 250 employees. The software has been in development for 15 years, leading the growth of one of Europe’s top geospatial survey companies, Murphy Geospatial.

The team behind the web-based system says it integrates a company’s sales, operations, finance and HR functions to provide better communications and insights. Its features are ideal for companies dealing with remote working as it allows managers and their teams to work in real-time; keeping track of projects, people and performance, enabling them to act quickly in changing requirements. The team says that it would be an ideal tool for geospatial firms and other crew-based service companies.

Having worked on thousands of projects since it began as a small family-run business in the 1980s, Murphy Geospatial realized it needed a custom management tool to keep track of its work as it grew over the years.

The company decided to develop its own system, Kompass, having researched many larger enterprise resource management systems which it says can require weeks of training to use. Kompass has now been spun out from Murphy Geospatial as a separate entity in its own right and a standalone website has been launched to offer the service to a wider market.

“We understand the pain and challenges that growing a business can bring, with people struggling to divide their time, leaving them feeling overworked and unable to keep on top of things. We have been in that situation ourselves as senior managers and business owners,” says Kompass BMS managing director Kai Duebbert.

As a fast-growing business in a highly competitive market, Murphy Geospatial struggled with delegating tasks and obtaining the right information at the right time, to make important - and shareable - scheduling, resourcing, and other strategic business decisions.

“We were tripping over each other with ineffective and inconsistent data in spreadsheets and we were unsure about what work was coming from our sales and quotes pipeline,” says Niall Murphy, managing director of Murphy Geospatial.

“That meant we were struggling with reacting quickly to our clients’ ever-changing requirements, resulting in long hours, stress, lower than ideal productivity, and unhappy staff and customers. Many companies are on the same journey that we were on in the beginning. We spent a long time trying, unsuccessfully, to find a business management system that could work for us until we finally decided to design our own.”

Kompass hopes to attract interest from service-based firms in the geospatial and other sectors in the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK who have between 20 and 250 employees and who do not yet have an integrated system but are looking to expand.

“We built it from a business owner’s point of view. Now, when we’re demonstrating our system to new customers, they can really see how it will help them. It gives them some light at the end of the tunnel,” Dubbert concludes.