“My nephew from Arizona was visiting when I was hired by Evergreen Helicopters to survey their new lease lot at the Wales Airport. Airport leases are handled by the Alaska Dept. of Transportation and Public Facilities, so they must be conducted according to strict guidelines. The trip from Nome to Wales was one of my nephew’s best ever travelling in this beauty! What the picture doesn’t show is the wind blowing at about 35 mph.”

— submitted by Scott McClintock of ECO-Land, LLC.