Trimble’s T100 is the latest high-performance tablet providing fast data processing for a variety of surveying, mapping and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) applications. The rugged tablet brings fast computing and a large screen to the field, supporting a full suite of applications for optical, GNSS, and laser scanning solutions, including the Trimble X7.

Optimized to support Trimble Access field software and supporting office applications such as Trimble Business Center or Windows Office suites, makes the T100 appealing to both professionals and novice users. Available now at geospatial.trimble.com.