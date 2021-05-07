Advanced Geodetic Surveys Inc. recently announced a new survey supply store in Grapevine, Texas. The company’s digital marketing specialist Greg Dunn says this new storefront expands their footprint in Texas to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. They also have locations in the Permian Basin and Houston.



“We value our customers and we strive to meet your GPS surveying and mapping equipment needs. With the addition of a full survey supply store conveniently located in Grapevine, AGS can now provide everything our customers deserve in the way of service, support, rentals and supplies,” he wrote in a post about the new location. “Our staff has a combined experience of more than 150 years and we’ve been in operation since 1991, so you know you're in good hands when you shop with us.”



AGS is an Authorized Topcon & Sokkia equipment dealer. They also sell paint, wood, flags and more. AGS also buys, sells, rents and services all major brands in the industry.



“We have all the field supplies and products needed for the surveying, engineering, construction and pipeline industries,” Dunn writes, concluding: “Our team has identified a need for our strategic location in DFW. This not only makes life easier for our existing customers but also on any new surveyors that come into the area as well.”