A farmer in Belgium accidently moved his country’s border with France after moving a stone marker out of the way of his tractor.

A local history hobbyist was walking a border forest when he noticed the stone marking the boundary between the two countries had moved 2.29m, or 7.5ft, according to a report from BBC.

"He made Belgium bigger and France smaller, it's not a good idea," David Lavaux, mayor of the Belgian village of Erquelinnes, told French TV channel TF1.

According to BBC, the border between France and what is now Belgium stretches 390 miles. It was formally established under the Treaty of Kortrijk, signed in 1820 after Napoleon's defeat at Waterloo five years earlier. The stone dates back to 1819, when the border was first marked out.

"I was happy, my town was bigger," the Belgian mayor added with a laugh. "But the mayor of Bousignies-sur-Roc didn't agree."

"We should be able to avoid a new border war," the mayor of the neighbouring French village, Aurélie Welonek, told La Voix du Nord.

