GeoMax Positioning, part of Hexagon, recently introduced the new X-PAD 365 web-based cloud platform. It addresses data management and collaboration challenges surveyors and construction professionals meet every day. The web-based platform provides online file management, allowing users to access and store data in the cloud. Users of GeoMax X-PAD Ultimate and X-PAD Fusion can share data instantaneously with their colleagues in the office or the field. File sharing and exchanges between different people can also happen in X-CHAT, an integrated instant messaging tool.

Furthermore, X-PAD 365 makes work more convenient and efficient through the collaborative survey and stakeout feature. Several users can work on the same project together, sharing real-time surveyed points and drawings, work on the same large stakeout project and immediately see the progress.

X-PAD 365 also automatically stores the captured data in the X-PAD 365 file manager as a backup. With backups, repetitive setups are minimized. Adrian Nazar, service director of ‎GEOLINE sp. z .o.o. from Poland, says backup and restore are "so simple, but so incredibly useful.”

In addition to the extended data management options, the platform also offers asset management. Users can register GeoMax products and receive notifications about their equipment. Dedicated training material for different products is available, enabling users to increase their productivity by exploiting the full potential of GeoMax solutions.

“All the different features have been designed to offer the best integration between X-PAD Ultimate, X-PAD Office Fusion and X-PAD365 web application. With X-PAD 365, single users, teams and enterprises can enter a new era of services available across multiple applications and platforms,” says the head of the X-PAD development team, Keven Corazza.