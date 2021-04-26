Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has announced that project managers Hillary Palmer and Ed Fogels have joined the firm. The firm has also announced the opening of its new project office in Anchorage, Alaska, out of which Palmer and Fogels are based.

Hillary Palmer has 13 years of experience and previously served as the Enhanced 911 Addressing Specialist for the Matanuska- Susitna Borough where she managed key geographic information system (GIS) datasets for use in the 911 dispatch and emergency response. Palmer earned her bachelor’s degree in geology from the University of Alaska-Anchorage (2008) and has worked as a GIS Analyst for the US Army Corps of Engineers and the Alaska Department of Transportation where she became familiar with coastal erosion and arctic infrastructure challenges. Palmer is a member of Urban and Regional Information Systems Association Next Generation (URISA NG) 911 Task Force, the National Emergency Number Association (NENA), and the National States Geographic Information Council (NSGIC). She currently serves as the co-chair for the Alaska Geospatial Council’s Transportation Technical Working Group.

Palmer will be leading the firm’s efforts on the Alaska Coastal Mapping Coordination task order from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The firm is providing planning, coordination, management, and technology research services to help map the Alaska coastline.

Ed Fogels, who will be supporting Palmer and the firm in various other capacities, spent more than 30 years at the Alaska Department of Natural Resources where he led the state’s efforts to develop a more detailed basemap of the state of Alaska, including IfSAR mapping to enhance elevation data and refresh statewide imagery coverage.

“For more than a decade, Dewberry has been an integral partner in the efforts to coordinate and deliver critical geospatial data for Alaska,” says Dewberry Executive Vice President Phil Thiel. “With the hiring of these two well-respected individuals along with our new project office in Anchorage, we can now provide even more direct support for years to come.”