Like most great finds in land surveying history, this antique land surveyor's transit landed in the hands of a new owner at random after purchasing a storage unit at an auction last month in Tacoma, Washington.

"I believe the unit belonged to a WW II vet who didn't have someone to pass his treasures on to," says the purchaser. "I'm actually still trying to find extended family because there are antique photos from a few generations ago. There must be someone I can reunite them with."

If you think you might know the origin or original owner of the above antique land surveyor's transit, please contact POB at adolphuse@bnpmedia.com.

"I've been doing to storage unit thing for the past year and actually have a couple amazing stories reuniting people with long lost items. It's been awesome," says the new owner. "I enjoyed researching transits but before this I was completely ignorant about them."

Please help keep the knowledge of land surveying history alive by contacting us with any additional information you might have on antique surveyor's transits.