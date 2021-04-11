DGT Associates, New England’s premier surveying and engineering firm, recently announced the acquisition of Mattern & Stefon Land Surveyors. This expansion allows DGT to continue serving Mattern’s clients in southeast Connecticut, while also offering new services to these clients and other organizations throughout the state.

DGT’s acquisition of Mattern represents the firm’s fourth office and first location outside of Massachusetts. Susan F. Mattern, PLS, the firm’s co-founder and chief surveyor, joins DGT with a highly qualified and experienced team of field surveyors and drafters who will continue to operate in the state of Connecticut and now also extend its reach into Rhode Island and Central Massachusetts.

“We are honored to welcome Susan and the Mattern team to DGT and are excited to extend our roots into Connecticut,” said DGT Co-founder & Principal Michael A. Clifford, PLS. “Mattern has a deeply respected reputation for precision and detail, and we’re proud to continue the firm’s legacy, now under the DGT brand.”

As immediate past President of the Connecticut Association of Land Surveyors (CALS), Mattern brings decades of survey expertise and leadership. In 2016, she received the CALS Surveyor of the Year award, and her team has often earned the Plan of the Year award for their well-drawn, highly detailed plans. The firm’s clients include municipalities, attorneys, engineers, architects, developers, private landowners, casinos, energy companies, and general contractors in the state.

“We selected DGT because of their technology-first, accuracy-obsessed approach to surveying and engineering, and because of their 125-year history in New England,” said Susan F. Mattern, PLS. “Our team is elated to join forces with DGT and provide our clients with a greater depth of services as part of the DGT family.”

With the acquisition of Mattern, facilitated by Allen Business Advisors, DGT is now able to offer its suite of services, including 3D laser scanning services (existing conditions and façade mapping) and subsurface utility mapping services (utility location and mapping to ASCE 38-02 standards, GPR and remote-sensing, CAD and BIM-ready plans), to existing and new clients in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Central Massachusetts.

Headquartered Boston’s in Seaport District, DGT has offices in Worcester, Framingham, and now Preston, Connecticut. To learn more about DGT Associates or the Mattern transition, please contact DGT’s Regional Survey Manager John Lloyd at jlloyd@dgtassociates.com or 508-762-9470, or contact Susan Mattern at smattern@dgtassociates.com or 860-889-1999.

About DGT Associates

DGT Associates is New England’s premier surveying and engineering firm, with offices in Boston, Framingham, Worcester, and Preston, Connecticut. Guided by a 125-year heritage of legacy firms, DGT is committed to a tech-forward, no-corners-cut approach to its core services — surveying, engineering, and subsurface utility mapping. DGT’s experienced teams of surveyors, GIS professionals, utility mapping specialists, wetlands experts and civil engineers utilize the latest technology to deliver valued, meaningful results.

The firm’s clients span a cross-section of community stakeholders across New England and the United States, ­from developers and construction managers to municipalities and energy companies. Learn more at