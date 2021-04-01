Women are changing the landscape of the land surveying profession and the geospatial fields, but are the odds of success stacked against them? In this special GeoDataPoint roundtable discussion, we talk with land surveyors Emily Pierce, PLS, CFedS, Christine Gayron, LS, Ruth Trujillo, GIS contractor Julia Wagemann, founder of Women in Geospatial organization, Maria Hochleitner of European Space Imaging, Tammy Peterson, strategic marketing at OneCompass, Fei Jiang, Ph.D, of PlantVillage, and Kimberley Denney, executive vice president at Atlantic.

Read more in our in March 2021 issue of POB.