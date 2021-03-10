More than any other profession, land surveyors find themselves in the middle of a number of compromising positions during fieldwork. But for many surveyors, fieldwork is an essential part of what they love most about their job, and they wouldn’t have it any other way. Neither would we!

In celebration of our love of land surveying, and in a loose nod to February’s Valentine's Day holiday, we are publishing never-before seen photos from land surveyors and geospatial professionals around the world. Some are humorous; some are humbling. All of them illustrate how unpredictable and rewarding a career in land surveying can be.

The story doesn't stop with the print magazine. Visit pobonline.com/ POB-point-and-shoot to submit your photos from the field and see them published in our special Point & Shoot galleries.

The process is easy: submit a hi-res or smartphone quality photo (horizontals preferred) through our POB photo portal, and see it published in an upcoming issue of the magazine. It’s that simple.

Constantly moving from site to site offers a variety of views worth sharing. Submit your eye-catching photos and show the world why being a land surveyor is still one of the most valuable and venerable professions in the world.

This article was originally published in the February 2021 issue of POB Magazine.