Watch our exclusive interview with GdB Geospatial president Christine Gayron on leading in the land surveying and geospatial professions as a female executive:

“I’ve always looked at it as an opportunity to stand out. Honestly, I don’t feel like I was held back at all because I was a woman. There were a few occasions where I was mistaken for being the marketing person or secretary, and I was able to spin those conversations into a discussion about what it is that I really do and what I’ve learned and how much experience I have.”