Exact Metrology, a comprehensive 3D metrology service provider and hardware sales company, now offers high-performance laser tracker technology in a portable and easy-to-use form factor thanks to the Leica Absolute Tracker AT960.

Check and compensation architecture means basic adjustments can be made in the field, while robust design guarantees on-specification operations with minimal calibration and servicing.

Combined with the Real-Time Feature Pack and Leica T-Mac, the AT960 becomes a laser tracker that meets the deterministic measurement data-delivery requirements of high-end automated installations. Built on industry-proven EtherCAT protocol, it enables the delivery of 6DoF measurement data with accurate timestamps at an output rate of up to 1000 Hertz. Known as 7DoF measurement data, this enables real-time machine control within even highly-dynamic robotic setups.

With a measurement volume of up to 160 meters in diameter, the AT960 is compatible with Leica T-Probe, Leica T-Mac, Leica T-Scan 5 and Leica Absolute Scanner technology. This flexibility allows AT960 to cater to a wide variety of applications — from quality lab to in-line; from the factory to the field — ensuring users have the right tool for any measurement challenge.

Exact Metrology is ISO9001, AS9100 certified as well as FFL and ITAR registered. With facilities in Cincinnati, Ohio, Moline, Illinois and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, plus affiliated offices throughout the country, Exact Metrology is a comprehensive metrology services provider, offering customers 3D and CT scanning, reverse engineering, quality inspection, product development and 2D drawings. The company also provides turnkey metrology solutions, including equipment sales and lease/rental arrangements.