Virtual Surveyor has introduced Curb & Gutter mapping functionality in version 7.6 of its popular drone surveying software. The new capability enables land surveyors to create a lightweight CAD model of curbs and gutters along the edges of streets and parking lots from standard orthophotos and elevation models captured by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones.
Virtual Surveyor Introduces Curb And Gutter Mapping in New Drone Surveying Software
March 7, 2021
