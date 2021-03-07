Golden Software, a developer of affordable 2D and 3D scientific modeling packages, has made it faster and easier than ever to create maps in the latest version of its Surfer gridding, contouring, and 3D surface mapping product.

Additionally, Surfer users will find it is simpler to present, share and display their work with the software package. Known for its fast and powerful contouring algorithms that regularly outperform more expensive packages, Surfer enables users to model data sets, apply an array of advanced analytics tools, and graphically communicate the results in ways anyone can understand.

The Surfer package is used by more than 100,00 people worldwide, many involved in oil & gas exploration, environmental consulting, mining, engineering, and geospatial projects.

A Beta version of Surfer is available for customers to try online at goldensoftware.com.