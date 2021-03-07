​Light Ranging and Detection (LiDAR) sensors, partly traded as the key technology of the future for autonomous driving are also the first choice for highly productive survey tasks.

Until recently, LiDAR payloads were hardly affordable for SMEs due to their high cost. This is exactly where Quantum-Systems and YellowScan come in and offer a geomatics grade LiDAR scanner integrated into the payload compartment of the Trinity F90+ drone including software package without having to compromise on data quality.

A Small and Powerful LiDAR Sensor for the Trinity F90+ UAS

The Qube 240 LiDAR sensor inherits the YellowScan Ultra Surveyor LiDAR scanner. This was the first integration into our Tron UAS platform in 2017. Advances in miniaturization and performance improvements across the board now increased range and accuracy with a significantly smaller form factor. This is impressively reflected in the cost reduction of over 50% for the overall system.

A Geomatics Grade LiDAR Solution From A Single Source

The Qube 240 LiDAR provides essential information for surveying and mapping by generating an accurate 3D image of the process environment through 240.000 distance measurements per second.

Oustanding absolute accuracy is achieved with the help of the integrated Applanix APX15 INS. One can speak of a geodetic accuracy that was previously only achievable with LiDAR Systems of the upper price segment. The easy handling and user-friendly integration will convince customers. Fast and easy processing of the raw data is an additional benefit.

The solution comes with YellowScan CloudStation software which is enclosed in an adapted variant with a 1-year subscription license.

Ideal applications for the usage on board UAVs are in the following application scenarios:

Power Line Surveying and Mapping

Forestry & Agricultural Surveying and Mapping

Mobile Surveying and Mapping

Qube 240 LiDAR: Features and Availability

The development and technical integration began in the second half of 2020 based on the cooperation with YellowScan. Which was already in years of existence. We achieved our goal to develop a geomatics-grade LiDAR sensor for our Trinity F90+ drone!

A payload with unique key data: