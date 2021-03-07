Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the SE868SY-D a multi-frequency, high-precision global navigation satellite system (GNSS) receiver module for applications that require high accuracy, fast updates, multi-constellation support and multipath resistance. At just 11x11 mm, the SE868SY-D easily accommodates ultra-compact devices and IoT trackers. For more information, visit https://contact.telit.com/gnss.

Available now, the high-precision SE868SY-D module is Telit’s first multi-frequency, multi-constellation GNSS receiver module, featuring an ultra-sensitive -167 dBm (tracking) RF (Radio Frequency) front end. By using both the L1 and L5 bands, the SE868SY-D supplies a significantly higher location accuracy than single-frequency devices — even in high-multipath environments such as urban canyons. This sub-1-meter precision is a major reason ABI Research expects more than 1 billion multi-frequency GNSS devices to ship annually by 2023. Moreover, the Telit SE868SY-D offers a pin-to-pin compatible migration path in Telit’s portfolio for applications based on the legacy GPS module JF2 and GNSS module SE868V3, once again proving the company’s commitment in longstanding support of customers’ applications.

Featuring Sony’s next-generation CXD5610 GNSS receiver LSI, the SE868SY-D also is the first product from a new strategic collaboration between Sony and Telit. The Telit SE868SY-D also is ideal for battery-powered applications such as IoT trackers and more. With less than 45mW in L1+L5 tracking mode, the module supplies the lowest power consumption on the market — including against single-band GNSS receivers. For high-dynamic applications, the SE868SY-D supports a high update rate of up to 25 Hz, a major advantage of the SE868SY-D over other GNSS receivers currently available. Its high-accuracy, one-pulse-per-second (1PPS) signal also makes the module ideal for timing applications.

“With the new SE868SY-D, Telit is uniquely prepared to meet the burgeoning global demand for multi-frequency, multi-constellation GNSS receivers for IoT trackers, wearables and more,” said Eric Lagorce, Business Development Director, Telit. “The SE868SY-D also perfectly complements Telit’s two decades of GNSS expertise and its broad portfolio and highlights the potential of our strategic collaboration with Sony.”