CompassCom, a leading provider of real-time high-value asset tracking, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 7.7 of CompassTrac. The release incorporates several new features and enhancements for Department of Transportation (DOT) and Public Works operations.

The features within the 7.7. release empower snow fighting and sweeping workflows with real-time and after-action analytics. CompassCom’s mobile IoT software monitors weather, traffic, plow up/down, road/air temperature snow materials rates and totals (granular, pre-wet, and direct) from plow spreader controllers.

The challenge currently is that the spreader manufacturers do not send or store the data in the same manner or structure. CompassCom has developed proprietary interfaces to the leading providers of snow spreaders that enable supervisors and managers to track in real-time and create historical reports on snow fighting efforts for fleets of single or mixed spreader manufacturers.

“Our 7.7 release is the culmination of years of experience working with the winter maintenance professionals that are responsible for measuring the level of service for operations with real data,” states Brant Howard, co-founder and CEO. “Real-time monitoring of snow fighting operations equips customers with the information necessary to ensure the right resource is deployed to the right place and at the right time to plow and apply materials to keep our critical infrastructure open and safe.”

Our users manage in the range of 10’s of assets for Public Works departments to 1,000s of assets across entire states for DOTs. As an Esri Business Partner, we’ve built our solution to leverage ArcGIS with ArcGIS Online weather and traffic data as well as customer specific data from their GIS to support full situational awareness during snow events.

“The CompassCom understanding of the mobile Internet of Things (IoT) for the variety of sensors and data controllers on snowplows enables us to enhance our existing applications to support the workflows that empower winter maintenance operation.

"The flexibility of 7.7 enables the customer to configure the system to support the needs and environment for their area of service,” says Brandon Gilhooly, product manager.

The 7.7 release expands support for the following industry leading spreader controllers:

Dickey John Control Point

Certified Power: Freedom 2, XDS, and ECS

Bosh: 450/550

Force America: 5100 and 6100

*Other manufactures available upon request

Release 7.7 can be deployed in the managed cloud as CompassWorks or on-premises as CompassTrac Enterprise in environments where enhanced security is a requirement. CompassCom also supports deployment on most any broadband or Motorola wireless networks.

For more detailed information regarding any of the above-mentioned new features or the CompassCom software solutions overall, please visit the website at http://compasscom.com or if you have specific questions or would like to schedule a demonstration, contact us at solutions@compasscom.com.

About CompassCom

CompassCom has been at the forefront of the Mobile Resource Management (MRM) industry as an Esri Business Partner for 27 years, providing enterprise-level mobile IoT solutions leveraging the Esri ArcGIS platform. CompassTrac Enterprise is deployed on premise behind the user firewall to ensure secure operations. CompassWorks managed cloud offering provides a hosted solution to users configured with Esri ArcGIS Online or the users GIS data to support workflows.

CompassCom for Developers empowers integrators of Esri centric workflows to utilize the CompassLDE platform or CompassCom Apps to monitor smartphones, Motorola private mobile radios and mobile IoT equipped with GPS telematics. From AVL to enhanced command and control, CompassCom solutions provides a common operational picture for governments, public safety, defense, public works departments, DOTs and other organizations that want a real-time solution tailored to support their mission requirements.