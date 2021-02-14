Jeffrey Hollingsworth, a professor of practice at Michigan Technological University, is a licensed land surveyor in multiple states throughout the country — and he’s passionate about his career.

“What I do is different every single day,” he says. “You get to use that brain that God gave you and apply your skills — your love of computers and mathematics — to put it all together and do something different every single day.”

He brings that enthusiasm for land surveying, along with his field experience, into the classroom at this public research university in Houghton. He’s not alone in his expertise or passion, however. In fact, all the faculty members in the Geospatial Engineering program at Michigan Technical University are licensed geospatial professionals who can provide students with real-world experiences through their land surveying courses in this ABET-accredited program.

Students can choose one of two concentration areas for their Geospatial Engineering degree: geoinformatics or professional surveying. Those who pursue the geoinformatics concentration will get a better understanding of managing geoinformation, big data acquisition, cloud computing and more. Those who opt for the professional land surveying path will take land surveying courses that prepare them for state licensure in Michigan, in addition to learning about property boundaries, digital mapping and more.

“We also have dual degrees,” Hollingsworth says. “You can get a civil engineering and geospatial (engineering degree) at the same time, so with an extra year you can get both degrees.”

In addition, the university offers an online master’s degree. This can be fast-tracked along with the undergraduate degree, so with an additional year, students can get a master’s degree in Integrated Geospatial Technologies.

Beginning in the fall of 2021, core courses in geospatial engineering will be offered online. Thanks to MTU Flex, students can choose the delivery mode that best fits them when it comes to classes, Hollingsworth adds. The MTU Flex initiative was added as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused disruption in the learning process across the globe. This allows students and faculty to be ready for any changes that might need to be made in order to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

When it comes to hands-on experience, Michigan Technological University offers its students access to the latest technology to use during their labs. This further helps prepare them for life as geospatial professionals.

Michigan was one of the first states to require a Bachelor of Science degree in surveying, he notes. Today, the state requires those who want to sit for the licensure exam to have any ABET-accredited degree.

Those interested in obtaining a degree with a concentration in land surveying or geoinfomatics from Michigan Technological University can browse the list of core courses below (note: this does not include electives):

Geoinformatics concentration’s required core courses (18 credits):

FW 4540

SU 4010

SU 4011

SU 4012

SU 4013

SU 4042

Professional land surveying concentration’s required core courses (21 credits):

BUS 2200

SU 2050

SU 2220

SU 3110

SU 3180

SU 4180

For more information on Michigan Technological University, visit the Geospatial Engineering page.