A Spectra Geospatial SP90m GNSS receiver provided the precise position and boat heading information for the Maître Coq IV, the winning boat in the ninth quadrennial Vendée Globe around-the-world non-stop sailing race. The Maître Coq IV, skippered by Yannick Bestaven, beat a field of thirty-three competing 60-foot foiling monohull sailboats.

In one or the closest finishes in the race’s history, Bestaven’s Maître Coq IV completed the 24,000-Mile voyage in 80 days 3 hours 44 minutes 46 seconds, two hours ahead of the second-place finisher. An extreme endurance test for both sailor, boat and equipment, the Vendée Globe is widely considered the ultimate challenge in ocean racing.

The race started November 8, 2020, in Les Sables-d’Olonne in the Département of Vendée in France and finished there January 28, 2021. Competitors sailed unassisted in a non-stop circumnavigation from Les Sables- d’Olonne south in the Atlantic Ocean to the Cape of Good Hope, then east in the Southern Ocean clockwise around Antarctica, keeping Australia’s Cape Leeuwin and South America’s Cape Horn to the left; and then back north in the Atlantic returning to finish in Les Sables-d’Olonne.

The Spectra Geospatial SP90m won praise from Bestaven. “The outstanding precision of the SP90m helped the central navigation system pilot the boat extremely well to enable me to place the boat exactly where I wanted.” He added that Spectra Geospatial and its distributor, Cadden, had provided excellent technical assistance and that he hoped to continue the collaboration in the future.

With 480-channel tracking and dual GNSS antenna inputs, the SP90m delivered continuous position information for integration with a separate attitude information source. The entire package of position, heading and attitude was provided to the boat’s autopilot. Minimal size, low power consumption and rugged design were key to selection of the SP90m and its success in helping bring home the winner in the hostile marine environment far from land with no GNSS corrections.

About Cadden

Headquartered in Nantes, Cadden specializes in the sale of electronic precision measurement sensors for a wide variety of positioning, orientation and navigation applications. Founded in 1999, the company is recognized for the care it takes in analyzing the needs of its customers and providing the most up-to-date solutions.



About Spectra Geospatial

Spectra Geospatial is an established brand known for delivering quality products to the survey, GIS and construction markets. Focusing on the specific needs of the conventional surveying market, the Spectra Geospatial brand offers a complete product portfolio, including Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), optical total stations, data collection hardware, field and office software, as well as a wide range of construction tools.

Spectra Geospatial surveying equipment is an economical choice that utilizes advanced technologies for optimal efficiency. With convenience and reliability as the foundation of the Spectra Geospatial brand, it is an ideal choice for value. The Spectra Geospatial brand is backed with the strong technical support that users have come to expect from a quality name in surveying and construction.