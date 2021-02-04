Every four years the Vendée Globe, single-handed (solo), non-stop yacht race around the world starts and finishes in France at the town of Les Sables-d’Olonne in the Département of Vendée. An extreme show of endurance for both boat and skipper, racers must face the temperamental seas without the extra hands of a deck crew. However, the right GNSS receiver can be equally as good.

For the Maître Coq IV yacht, head engineer Antoine Connan chose the Spectra Geospatial SP90m GNSS receiver for its rugged design and response to marine conditions.

Captained by racer Yannick Bestaven, the Maître CoQ is an advanced design mono-hull foiling sailing yacht in the category of IMOCA (International Monohull Offshore Class Association) which have a fixed length of 18.28 m (60 feet). The SP90m is an integrated onboard rover receiver offers minimal size and low power consumption with 480-channel tracking and dual GNSS antenna inputs. The SP90m information is integrated to a separate attitude information source, and the entire package of the yacht’s position, heading and attitude is sent to the boat’s autopilot—including changes to sea and win conditions.

“We are already very happy with its installation on board,” says Connan after testing the receiver in the qualifying race.

Kicking off last month, this year’s Vendée Globe 2020 is expected to finish in late January or early February.

spectrageospatial.com

A version of this article originally appeared in the January 2021 issue of POB Magazine.