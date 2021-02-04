Trimble recently announced that Ecobot, a software company that provides cloud-based applications to speed environmental regulatory reporting, has joined Trimble’s Mapping & GIS Partner Program. As part of the program, Ecobot has implemented Trimble integration tools to add high-accuracy positioning capabilities within its wetland delineation app. The app, which runs on iOS mobile devices, connects with the Trimble R1, R2, and R12 Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) receivers to record precise field data. The combined solution allows Ecobot customers to provide fast, accurate U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) wetland delineations, which establish the location and size of a wetland for government regulatory purposes.

Built using industry standards around the existing wetland delineation workflow, the Ecobot app works without an internet data connection, includes reference guides and automatically performs calculations and quality assurance/quality control. Ecobot, which integrates with Esri ArcGIS mapping software, enables organizations to speed regulatory reporting, save money, keep projects on time, protect natural resources and enable responsible economic progress.

“Complexities introduced as a result of changes in the National Environmental Policy Act and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the way the architecture, engineering and construction and environmental industries work make the need to digitize workflows more important than ever,” says Jeremy Schewe, professional wetland scientist, cofounder and chief scientific officer of Ecobot. “We’re excited to partner with Trimble as part of our broader push to facilitate the connections needed to reduce the time and costs of regulatory wetland reporting and monitoring, while improving scientific accuracy.”

Availability

Trimble R Series GNSS receivers are available through Trimble Geospatial Distribution Partners. For more information, visit geospatial.trimble.com/products-and-solutions/gnss-systems. The Ecobot wetland delineation application is available through Ecobot and Trimble Geospatial Distribution Partners. For more information, visit ecobotapp.com.