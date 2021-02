Emlid Caster has a simple interface. Users can create their personal mount point and connect one base and up to five rovers. Emlid Caster works not only with Emlid products but any other device supporting NTRIP. For example, you can pass RTK corrections to DJI Phantom 4 RTK from the Reach RS2 receiver as a base station.

Emlid Caster is forever free and available worldwide. To get started, sign up on caster.emlid.com. Personal NTRIP credentials are generated automatically for a base and a rover.