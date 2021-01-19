Bringing together the UK leaders in surveying and wireless monitoring will enable Leica Geosystems solution users to access the most advanced range of products in England, Scotland, Wales & N Ireland.

As the longest-serving global company offering wireless monitoring products, UK based Senceive brings unrivalled technical expertise and locally based customer support to enhance the SCCS team. They offer a comprehensive range of geotechnical and structural solutions based on their two wireless communications platforms FlatMesh and GeoWAN. FlatMesh provides intelligent, reliable and rapid responsiveness using mesh technology and GeoWAN offers an alternative longer range LoRaWAN based solution. Users in sectors including rail, construction and infrastructure can connect proprietary and third-party sensors to address a wide range of monitoring challenges.

The initiative makes it easier for Leica users and SCCS clients to access the range of Senceive remote monitoring technology. Senceive will be launching several new products this year so the two companies see this is the ideal time to initiate the partnership.

“This exciting, new closer working relationship between Senceive and Hexagon monitoring in England, Scotland, Wales & N Ireland will add significant value to our combined client base. By combining Senceive’s highly respected wireless technology and range of sensors with industry leading Leica Total Stations, GNSS, Digital Levels and GeoMos Software as well as IDS Radar, we will continue to be able to offer customers highly effective and efficient monitoring solutions they can trust,” Matt Lock, Monitoring and Rail Sales Manager, Hexagon Geosystems

“The partnership with Senceive further demonstrates Hexagon’s commitment to the UK monitoring market. As we see the requirement for monitoring continuing to grow through the UK’s investment in infrastructure, the ability to interact with more sensors of different types becomes more important than ever before. The powerful solutions and knowledge we can offer to our customers together, further enhances Hexagon’s vision of The Smart Digital Reality,” John Fraser, President, UK, Ireland & Benelux, Hexagon Geosystems.

“This partnership brings together two excellent brands in surveying and monitoring at the ideal time. The monitoring market has been transformed in recent years and Senceive has doubled in size in the past year. I am confident that, working alongside SCCS and Leica Geosystems, we can maintain, and indeed accelerate, that growth,” Graham Smith, CEO Senceive.