This year’s Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles County, California, burned more than 180 square miles of the state’s San Gabriel Mountains. The fire, one of the largest fires on record in California, began Sept. 6 near Cogswell Dam and escalated over a three-week period, spewing smoke as far north as Vancouver, Canada.

From space, NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) fire experts used satellites to monitor the progression of the blazes. The Operational Land Imager (OLI) on the Landsat 8 satellite acquired an image (above) of the burn scar using a combination of shortwave infrared, near-infrared, and green light (OLI bands 7-5-2) to show active fires (bright red), scarred land that has been consumed by the fire (darker red), intact vegetation (green), and cities and infrastructure (gray). Another photo shows the fire up close and personal from an ER-2 aircraft, which can fly about twice as high as commercial airliners can fly.