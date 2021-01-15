The Fundamentals of Surveying exam for surveying licensure contains 110 questions and is administered year-round, scored and developed by the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying.

In order to promote the continued education and licensure of land surveyors around the country, POB has launched an online series where we ask seasoned surveyors to take problems from the surveying licensure practice exam and give them real-world solutions.

The following is “mostly a test of math,” explains Wesley G. Crawford, RPLS, POB Editorial Advisory Board Member. “But there are indeed situations where it might be necessary to determine the area of a corner lot that has a curve on one corner.”

Problem

One corner of a 60-ft x 120ft lot, otherwise rectangular, is a curve with a radius of 20 ft and a central angle of 90˚. The area (ft²) of the lot is most nearly:

A. 6,872

B. 6,886

C. 7,114

D. 7,200

Step #1

To solve this problem or any problem one must visualize it. I personally draw problems to scale so I can see what is known and what is unknown. So, let’s draw the problem showing what is known.

First, it states that the lot is rectangular. That means it has 90-degree angles at all corners. The first step is to draw a rectangle with the dimensions given.

Figure 1:

Second, is to add the curve with a 20’ radius to the rectangle at one of the corners.

Figure 2:

This shows that a rectangle with a curve at one corner has an area (shown in black) that must be subtracted from the full rectangle to get the area required.

Step #2

Now that we can see the problem, we need to determine if there are formulas that will allow us to solve it. The problem states that we are dealing with a rectangle and a curve or circle so formulas related to those two shapes will be needed.

Figure 3:

From elementary mathematics, we know that the area of a rectangle is solved by multiplying the length times the width. Or in formula form, Area = L X W. In this case, substituting known values, Area = 120 X 60 which equals 7200 square feet. So, with a simple formula, we have determined the area of the rectangle without the curve area removed.

Next, it is necessary to calculate the area of a circle with a 20’ radius. From elementary mathematics, we learned that the area of a circle equals Pi times the Radius Squared. Or in formula form. Area = 3.1416 X R2 or Area = 3.1416 X R X R.

So substituting known values, Area = 3.1416 X 20 X 20 for an answer of 1256.64 square feet for a whole circle with a radius of 20’.

A circle with a radius of 20 feet has an area of 1256.64.

Figure 4:

However, we don’t want the area of the entire 360 degree circle, we only want 90 degrees or 1/4th of it.

So, to get the area of 1/4 of the circle, we must multiply total area obtained by 1/4 or 1256.64 X 1/4 for an answer of 314.16 square feet in that 1/4 of a circle.

Figure 5:

But, that still doesn’t get us the area of the rectangle with a curve at one corner. Knowing that the radius is 20 and the curve is 90 degrees at the corner, we can see that a square of 20’ X 20 feet exists at the corner where the curve occurs.

Figure 6: The next step is to determine how many square feet there are in that 20’ by 20’square. Using our formula for area, we get 20 X 20 = 400 square feet.

Figure 7: Now we have the area of the square and the area of the 1/4th of the circle, we can determine that small area at the corner is not part of the lot by subtraction of 400 minus 314.16, which equals 85.44 square feet.

Figure 8: Finally, the area of the lot with one curve can be determined. We will take the entire area of a rectangular lot minus that small area between the circle and the tangent lines. In this case, 7200 minus 85.44 or a total area of the rectangle with a curved corner of 7114 square feet.

Figure 9:

More problems explained from the NCEES Practice Exam for surveying licensure will appear in future Fundamentals of Surveying columns. Got a problem you want explained? Contact adolphuse@bnpmedia.com.