NV5 Geospatial, powered by Quantum Spatial, North America’s largest geospatial data firm, has dramatically expanded its Canadian operations, having been selected to provide lidar, aerial imagery and geospatial analytics for projects that span five provinces. Most recently, NV5 Geospatial won and began acquiring data for the largest riverine topobathymetric lidar project, spanning over 900 linear kilometers (nearly 560 miles) of 28 principal watercourses for the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (the Montréal Metropolitan Community).

“Canada presents a significant growth opportunity for the company,” said Mark Abatto, president and COO, NV5 Geospatial. "With several successful Canadian projects under our belt, we look forward to bringing our proven expertise and experience in new disciplines, including topobathymetric lidar, thermal mapping and analytics, for use in transportation, utilities, emergency management, forestry, construction and other key applications."

The topobathymetric lidar survey in Montreal is just one of the several projects NV5 Geospatial has undertaken during the past year. Others include:

Airborne topobathymetric lidar survey of the Chaudière, Petit-Saguenay, Saint-Jean, Batiscan and Sainte-Anne rivers for XEOS Imaging Inc. The data is destined to be used by the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources for flood mapping.

Acquisition and analysis of thermal infrared imagery for areas near natural resource extraction and processing facilities in Alberta for environmental services firm Matrix Solutions Inc. These surveys will assist in the detection of possible groundwater seepage.

Aerial imagery surveys in Northern Alberta to be used in field investigation and topographic modeling for railway corridors. These surveys will support planning activities, such as land clearing, fencing and access road preparation for a world-class infrastructure project.

NV5 Geospatial also was selected as an approved supplier for the Canadian Hydrographic Service, Natural Resources Canada, the Province of British Columbia (GeoBC) and the City of Ottawa.

NV5 Geospatial has conducted work for a number of Canadian clients, including Elexicon Energy in Ajax, Ontario. The work included a mobile lidar survey for Elexicon Energy of an area comprising of approximately 2,000 of the utility's poles in Ajax, Ontario. In an effort to minimize boots-on-the-ground asset inspections and reduce worker risk and human error, NV5 Geospatial collected spherical imagery and lidar to support Elexicon's vegetation and asset management program. The survey cataloged utility and non-utility assets in the area, including fire hydrants, traffic lights, sewer grates and potholes, to create 2D and 3D models using NV5's INSITE Pole Manager.

NV5 also worked with GeoBC, the provincial agency in British Columbia responsible for business solutions built from geographic information, to better understand the potential impact of a tsunami or major flooding event on Vancouver Island. NV5 conducted a comprehensive Lidar and imagery survey of approximately 9,000 buffered square kilometers (3,475 square miles) with the goal of identifying coastline changes and creating topographical lidar resources to inform the region's development, maintenance and emergency preparedness work.

About NV5 Geospatial

NV5 Geospatial, powered by Quantum Spatial, is North America's largest provider of geospatial services, providing end-to-end solutions and insights to organizations that need geospatial intelligence to mitigate risk, plan for growth, better manage resources and advance scientific understanding. We combine the widest array of advanced remote sensing technologies with proprietary processes, analytics tools, algorithms, and analysis tailored to meet our clients' needs. For more information visit quantumspatial.com, join us on LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter @nv5geospatial.