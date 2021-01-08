Caliper is excited to announce the release of free financial assets data for the USA. This new tract-level map layer includes 56 columns of asset data on classes including individually or jointly owned checking accounts, savings accounts, CDs, money market accounts, stocks, bonds, and rental properties, real estate, primary home value, trusts, annuities, life insurance, retirement accounts, educational accounts, vehicles, and more.

The Financial Assets Data layer contains per-capita estimates of financial asset holdings. This layer can provide a more accurate depiction of where wealth in the United States resides when used in conjunction with metrics such as household income and expenditure.

The Financial Assets Data layer is essential for any organization that frequently references demographics such as household income, home value, household expenses, or any other wealth-related statistic. Financial Asset can be used:

To select a new site for a facility or franchise

To analyze the financial background of your current customers

To plan for future expansions of your business to new areas

To create territories balanced on personal asset value

To structure advertising campaigns and better target potential customers

The downloaded layer can be added to any Maptitude 2020 map.

The data are also available as shapefile, KML, KMZ, or GeoJSON for a fee. If you have any questions about Maptitude or data availability contact the Maptitude team at sales@caliper.com.