Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, recently its new field software for the building construction industry. The Leica iCON field software version 6.0 is designed to meet the needs of general contractors, concrete contractors, MEP and HVAC trades, and BIM/VDC departments, with simple, trustworthy, and easy to implement technology that enables the verification of built parts in a building construction project.

“Fast, accurate verification in building construction is a significant concern for our customers, said Shane O’Regan, senior product engineer, Leica Geosystems. “The new Leica iCON field v6.0 and verification app allow contractors to extend their possibilities using multiple integrated sensors, allowing for easier, more complete and real-time verification on site. Out of tolerance areas are immediately available for layout, for quick decision making and corrective measures to reduce unnecessary rework at later stages of the project.”

Leica iCON field v6.0 is packed full of improvements designed to meet the needs of and answer big challenges for the building construction industry by providing fast, precise, real-time verification of just-constructed parts in a building project. In addition, the Leica iCON field v6.0 provides the following improvements:

Integration of Leica Nova MS60 scan workflows into iCON field software;

Grid scan functionality from motorized iCON sensors (iCR70/80/80S, iCT30, and MS60);

In-field verification of point cloud data (MS60) and single-point measurements (iCT, iCR, iCB, MS60), versus elevations, surfaces, and design model objects

“With real-time verification now part of iCON and the MS60, we are able to integrate smaller batch scans into our daily workflows without additional manhours or added resources to check for quality real-time as work is being installed,” said Scott Cloud, DPR Construction. “This not only consolidates our resources and saves us a ton of manual registration work, but more importantly, it allows us to correct any deviations ‘in the moment’ during initial installation activities.”

Leica iCON build is a software solution for all segments of the building construction industry. A straightforward user interface and apps are designed specifically for construction professionals such as site workers, foremen, or layout specialists. The software supports a wide range of data formats, to include common CAD and IFC, and covers all applications and challenges that might occur during modern building construction projects.

Leica Geosystems’ solutions are part of the Hexagon Building Solutions portfolio that delivers value to its customers in the building industry through an innovative portfolio of information, collaboration, and visualization technologies.