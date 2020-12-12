ReachView 3 is the all-new mobile app by Emlid for working with Reach RTK receivers. Familiar point collection and stakeout tools are now powered with the completely new user interface, coordinate system support, and ability to manage big projects. ReachView 3 is a free app available for Android and iOS devices.

Coordinate Systems on Board

In ReachView 3, more than a thousand coordinate systems are available. The selection is based on the EPSG and IGN registries and supports thousands of different coordinate systems worldwide.

ReachView 3 has built-in support for grid and geoid transformations. The app will prompt you to download all the required additional files depending on your coordinate system selection. Currently, the app supports EGM2008 and many more local vertical datums around the globe.

Besides, various units of measurement can be used for surveying. The pole height settings and stakeout distances will automatically work in feet or meters, depending on your project’s coordinate system.

Easy Interface to Handle Large Projects

The new interface of ReachView 3 makes it easy to work with a huge amount of points. It enables smooth navigation within the app, no matter how complex your project is.

Another useful feature is the storage of survey data on the mobile device: users can access projects anytime without connecting to the receivers.

Quick Receiver Connection and Setup

Accessing Reach receivers with the new app becomes much easier. We have eliminated complicated steps of scanning for the available receiver and connecting to it. Once the receiver and the mobile device are on the same network, ReachView 3 automatically connects to it. If there is more than one receiver, ReachView 3 will show them in the list.

The app keeps multiple credentials for NTRIP services’ accounts in one place. You can set up the same correction input settings for several Reach units after only entering the credentials once.

Reach solution status, battery charge, the number of satellites in view, the type of Internet connection ― all useful information is now available in the status bar throughout the app.

Simple data collection with Reach RS2

Since receivers setup, point collection, and stakeout tools in the app are powered with coordinate systems support and a completely new user interface, ReachView 3 greatly simplifies RTK data collection with Reach receivers. Now all users can enjoy a more affordable and easy survey.

ReachView 3 is available on the App Store and on Google Play.