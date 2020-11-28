The West Virginia Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) will unveil its inaugural 2020 Report Card for West Virginia’s Infrastructure next Wednesday, Dec. 2, during a virtual news conference. The report analyzes five infrastructure categories pertinent to West Virginia: bridges, dams, drinking water, roads and wastewater.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing risks of holding large gatherings, ASCE’s West Virginia Section is holding the event virtually. The event is open to the public and will be accepting questions from the press.

West Virginia’s rolling hills and sprawling landscape are just part of the reason behind the Mountain State’s reputation as an outdoor recreation hub. However, these characteristics also contribute to the difficulties West Virginia’s infrastructure systems face, as mountainous terrain increase the likelihood of flooding and complicate the construction of pipelines, roads and bridges.

The state’s systems are equipped with a variety of funding mechanisms, but the state’s infrastructure is still struggling. This report will help citizens and decision-makers understand how Maine’s infrastructure is faring and what can be done to modernize its systems.

WHAT: News Conference on the 2020 Report Card for West Virginia’s Infrastructure

WHEN: Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 10:00 a.m. EST

WHERE: Join here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87229620887?pwd=RFRRTUtndkljQ1NERm04NXBTdFErdz09

WHO: American Society of Civil Engineers:

Mike Clowser, Executive Director, Contractors Association of West Virginia

Dave Meadows, P.E., ASCE Region 4 Governor

Rodney Holbert, P.E., Past-President, ASCE West Virginia Section

Tabitha Lafferre, E.I., Vice President, ASCE West Virginia Section

About the American Society of Civil Engineers

Founded in 1852, the American Society of Civil Engineers represents more than 150,000 civil engineers worldwide and is America's oldest national engineering society. ASCE works to raise awareness of the need to maintain and modernize the nation’s infrastructure using sustainable and resilient practices, advocates for increasing and optimizing investment in infrastructure, and improve engineering knowledge and competency. For more information, visit www.asce.org or www.infrastructurereportcard.org.