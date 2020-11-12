James Disanti of SPACECO, Inc. has been in the survey profession since the age of 18 when he was working as a field artillery surveyor.

Perry-Castañeda Library Map Collection.

“When I was a young kid, I used to draw roads, highways, houses and stores with chalk on my parents large concrete porch so that my brothers, our friends and I could drive our matchbox cars on something,” he says. “I thought it would be cool to grow up and show people where roads and other things would go.” Like this recent ALTA (American Land Title Association) and topographic survey of a truck stop and rest area in Indiana.

Disanti has his SIT certificate and plans to obtain his license in the state of Illinois, where SPACECO, a civil engineering firm, is headquartered.

“Sat for the test a few times, just can’t pass it for whatever reason,” he says. “Every day is a different view, a different challenge, and finding different things that others would just pass by.” Amen.