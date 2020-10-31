Drawing on over two decades of experience with the industry-standard survey and GIS field software, SurvPC, Carlson Software recently introduced their Android-based field solution for construction layout.

Carlson Layout, a completely new program, represents a streamlined solution that allows fast, efficient layout capabilities for construction professionals using total stations or GPS receivers such as the Carlson CR+ series of robotic total stations and the Carlson BRx7 GNSS receiver.

Carlson Layout brings the advantage of the full Carlson driver library. Easily the most extensive driver library available anywhere, Layout opens up the widest range of compatible hardware options to users. “Layout is a very easy and clear piece of software to use,” says Tim Pybus, managing director of GNSS Solutions (UK) Limited, who has extensively tested the software. “And having Carlson’s vast library of supported hardware takes its versatility to another level.”

Specialized features to help construction professionals work smoothly in the field include an intuitive user experience to minimize time spent learning the software, full support for DXF and DWG files, integration with Google Drive and other cloud storage systems for simple file handling, compatibility with Carlson CRD and CRDB files, the ability to check surface or fixed elevations without creating points, and a simple, two-tap layout for points, lines, and surfaces.

Layout works effectively with GPS RTK systems, and can receive RTK connections from a cell phone, internal modem, internal radio, or external radio. Powerful reporting options included with Layout allow users to quickly get their deliverables out the door.

Founded in 1983, Carlson Software Inc. specializes in CAD design software, field data collection, laser measurement and machine control products for the civil engineering, surveying, GIS, construction, and mining industries worldwide, providing one-source technology solutions for the entire project cycle. Carlson Software is headquartered in Maysville, Ky., U.S.A., with branch offices in Boston, Mass.; Almere, The Netherlands; Brisbane, Australia; Ottawa, Canada; and York, England.