Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has announced that it has been selected by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to acquire and process lidar data across various counties in Nebraska, and Nevada, as part of the Geospatial Products and Services (GPSC) contract for the 3D Elevation Program.

Dewberry also recently completed similar work in Florida for the United States Geological Survey/Leon County 2018-2020 Tallahassee-Leon GIS Landbase Update Project.

Weather permitting, the firm will collect data during the fall-winter 2020 leaf-off season. Approximately 19,000 square miles of data will be collected across Nevada, and Nebraska, to support USGS, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), and other state/local agencies.

“As we continue to support the 3DEP program for USGS, our team of geospatial and mapping experts is thankful for the opportunity to contribute to such an important effort,” says Dewberry Senior Associate Elise MacPherson, PMP. “USGS plays a critical role in mapping the lands across the U.S. in order to provide essential data that helps communities cope with natural hazards and disasters.”

The acquired and processed data and resulting digital elevation models (DEMs) will also be used by FEMA and NRCS for use in flood modeling, fault mapping, identification of hidden geothermal resources, and the development of associated exploration technologies.

