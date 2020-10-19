Longtime land surveyor Robert Boyd (Boyd & Associates Inc) still remembers that his journey into the survey profession started in high school.

“My high school math teacher said you are good with math and like working outside,” Boyd remembers. Then he fell in love. “When I started in 1964, working at $1.25 per hour, I almost got hit by a truck, and I said, ‘Wow, this is what I want to do!’”

Decades later at the age of 55, Boyd still has a passion for his survey work, which is mostly boundary work and court cases these days. He has been licensed in the Washington since 1978.

“I liked the office and the field. It made testifying in court easy,” he says. The above photo, taken in 2014, shows Boyd in the field on a job in Beaux Arts, Washington. “Just another day hanging off of a rope, doing a boundary survey.”

About what’s changed, he adds, “There was a time when the PLS worked in the field, now they sit in an office and, because of their lack of onsite knowledge, become easily embarrassed in a court of law. This needs to change.”

Over years in the field, however, Boyd says he has come to appreciate any technology that makes the grunt of fieldwork easier, such as an electronic distance meter.

“So much better than dragging a 300' chain around,” Boyd says, but it mostly stops there when it comes to technology. He doesn’t have a favorite survey instrument brand because his brain does most of the work in the field. He’ll take whatever, he says. “Just as long as it is calibrated.”