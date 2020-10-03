Satellogic, the first company to develop a scalable Earth observation platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, announced the public launch of their Global Consortium of Geospatial Imagery.

European Space Imaging, the leading supplier of global imagery in Europe and North Africa, joins as a founding member of the Global Consortium. Other partners include Eartheye from Singapore covering JAPAC, and 5CI Brazil and Colombia in Latin America.

Through the Global Consortium, European Space Imaging and fellow affiliates will leverage Satellogic’s Constellation to provide their customers with high resolution, high frequency, affordable geospatial imagery. Satellogic’s Constellation currently consists of four commercial NewSat spacecraft in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). In the near-term, a scheduled 2020 dedicated launch will add another 10 spacecraft to Satellogic’s Constellation. Through additional launch agreements, Satellogic expects to have 60 satellites in orbit by 2023.

Each of the Satellogic spacecraft currently in orbit carries both a multispectral sensor at sub-meter resolution and a hyperspectral sensor at 30m resolution. Global Consortium affiliates will have access to both multispectral and hyperspectral images, as well as Satellogic’s tasking, downloading, and processing capabilities. Satellogic’s Constellation can currently provide affiliates with up to three daily revisits.

“Sub-meter resolution with high frequency represents a sweet spot for efficiently monitoring and detecting the kinds of activities that impact and inform economic projections and models in a variety of industries,” says Adrian Zevenbergen, managing director, European Space Imaging. “Access to Satellogic’s high frequency multispectral images will help us to better serve our customers in any number of verticals. We are proud of this new partnership and believe Satellogic’s innovative approach to satellite construction and operation, as well as their impressive capabilities including multiple daily visits, rapid mapping at large scale, and exclusive commercial access to hyperspectral satellite sensors will contribute significantly to space-based ‘Digital Twin of Earth’ initiatives.”

Satellogic is vertically integrated – manufacturing their own spacecraft and providing both tasking and data processing services at scale — which allows them to lead the industry in time-to-insight. This ensures that Global Consortium affiliates can better serve their customers and meet even their most time-sensitive needs.

“More than ever before, leaders across industries need up-to-date information to create resilient organizations,” says Satellogic COO, Federico Jack. “We are proud to be able to leverage our growing constellation to lead a network of partners as renowned as European Space Imaging.”

“Through the Consortium, we will ensure imagery gets into the hands of decision makers quickly, effectively, and at the right price point, so that governments, as well as enterprises of all sizes, can remain competitive and informed,” adds Satellogic Sales Director, Luciano Giesso.

Founded in 2010, Satellogic is a global company with more than 180 employees and offices in Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Córdoba, Barcelona, Tel Aviv, Beijing, Charlotte, N.C. and Miami, FL.

For more information about Satellogic’s Global Consortium, as well as its technology and industry applications, visit partners.satellogic.com.