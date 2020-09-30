This fall, Leica is surprise partnering with the U.S. clothing brand Supreme to bring a little style to field work in the form of the Leica Ultravid 8x20 binoculars.

The Supreme/Leica Ultravid 8x20 binoculars were manufactured by Leica Camera in a limited edition of 182 pieces and will be available exclusively at Supreme sales channels.

The legendary premium optics of the fully waterproof compact binoculars with 8x magnification provide intense visual experiences and the compact size of the Leica Ultravid 8x20 binoculars makes them perfect for long-term, fatigue-free observation.

All binoculars are made of the finest optical and mechanical components and therefore provide brilliant and high-contrast images. The innovative AquaDura coating protects the optical systems from water, dirt and damage.

"We are very pleased about the collaboration with Supreme New York. With the Leica Ultravid binoculars, two global and innovative companies have created a great product that combines outstanding optics and innovative design in a unique way," says Matthias Harsch, CEO Leica Camera AG (Wetzlar).